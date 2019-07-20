The Ex Girlfriend Of ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Peter Weber Explains Why She Exposed Him Publicly

If your favorite contestant of this season of the 'Bachelorette' was Peter Weber, it probably won't be anymore.

Peter Weber is among the three remaining men who are still vying for Hannah Brown’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette.’ The young pilot is competing against model Tyler Cameron and budding musician Jed Wyatt to be the special man that ends up getting engaged to the southern belle. In last week’s fantasy suite episode, Weber and Brown’s romance reached another level after they spent a steamy night together in a windmill in Greece during the overnight dates. Brown is clearly falling hard for Weber and he claims to be feeling the same. However, Weber has been facing some backlash on social media recently after his ex girlfriend publicly exposed him in a tell-all interview, according to Marie Claire.

A woman named Calee Lutes claims to have dated Weber until shortly before he left to go on the The Bachelorette. According to her, their relationship was quite serious and she thought things were going well. He reportedly broke up with her abruptly, breaking her heart and shocking her. He didn’t provide much of an explanation as to why he wanted to break up, causing her to be even more confused.

It wasn’t long until Lutes figured out that Weber had gone on The Bachelorette. She would later have to see the man she was once in love with profess his love to another woman on live television.

So why put everything out there publicly and expose Weber? Lutes wants to show the world Weber’s true colors. After all, he is a major fan favorite from this season and certainly has a shot to end up with Brown in the end. He’s gained America’s affection with his sweet, seemingly innocent personality and the way he treats Brown. But Lutes claims he once treated her the same way.

“He acted very similar with Hannah as he did with me, and he has said a lot of the same things,” she said.

To make matters worse, Weber also reportedly broke up with Lutes right before Christmas.

To do this right before Christmas was cruel, it not only ruined my Christmas, but my family’s as well. I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him.”

Weber reportedly deleted every trace of Lutes from his social media profiles. As if she needed yet another reason to go public, she claims that she doesn’t believe he was faithful to her even when they were together.

“I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive,” she said.