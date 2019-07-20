‘The Bachelorette’s’ Peter Weber Remains Silent Following Harsh Accusations By His Ex-Girlfriend

Peter Weber has yet to defend himself against the accusations made against him by an ex girlfriend who claims he ended their relationship to go on the show.

A major theme of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise is being on the show for the right reasons and narrowing down who has truly pure intentions for going on the show. At times there have certainly been men and women who went on the show for fame rather to find love. Many believe this is the case for current Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt, a hopeful musician who his former girlfriend says went on the dating show not to find love with bachelorette Hannah Brown, but to gain exposure and boost his career. Now rumors are swirling that fan favorite Peter Weber may have had similar intentions, according to Entertainment Tonight. He has yet to defend himself against the claims against him.

An American pilot, Weber won over fan’s hearts with his seemingly sweet and pure personality. His hometown date with Brown went particularly well, and she fit right in with his family. Although Weber’s relationship with Brown was a bit slower to heat up than some of the others, there was no denying their chemistry. Currently Weber is among only two other men who are still vying for Brown’s heart. Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt remain in the running, while controversial figure Luke Parker was sent packing.

It certainly seemed that Weber still had a good chance of ending up with Brown in the end, that is until his ex-girlfriend came out to make some pretty strong accusations against him. A woman named Calee Lutes says that she was dating Weber up until around the time he found out he would be going on The Bachelorette. He reportedly broke up with her abruptly, not telling her about his intentions to go on the show.

Bachelorette Contestant Peter Weber’s Ex Claims He Dumped Her Right Before the Show https://t.co/wVDSQKmQBs — People (@people) July 15, 2019

“He didn’t really have a reason why. I was devastated and completely blindsided. I didn’t understand why it was so urgent to end things so suddenly. I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him. I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn’t telling me. We still kept in touch after the breakup, and we were trying to see each other again, up until early March, shortly before he left for filming.”

Lutes said that when she found out about the show, she messaged Weber to tell him that he needed to give her an explanation. However, she never heard back. Meanwhile, Weber has remained quiet on social media regarding the accusations and has not yet made any attempt to publicly defend himself.