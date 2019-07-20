Kara Del Toro Spills Out Of Orange Crop Top On Mexican Vacation

Kara Del Toro has been on quite the adventure lately, and she’s taken her Instagram followers along with her on the ride. First, she spent a period of time in Italy on the Amalfi Coast, posing in front of scenic blue seas and stunning backdrops. Then, she flew across the ocean to Miami, where she shared several sizzling snaps from her time at Miami Swim Week. Now, it seems that Del Toro has made her way to sunny Mexico with Revolve.

Several other models, including Olivia Culpo and Josephine Skriver, have been sharing snaps from what appears to be the same location in Mexico, all making sure to tag Revolve in their posts. Del Toro tagged the brand in the latest post she shared, as well as designer Camila Coelho, and added in the caption that she had just arrived in “this magical place.”

In the snap she shared, Del Toro is posed on an oversized outdoor lounging bed overlooking a vibrant blue ocean. The festive lounger is done in shades of bright yellow, with colorful pillows visible in the background. Del Toro’s outfit matched the general hue of the fabric and the warm tones of the stone columns and ledge visible.

Del Toro rocked an outfit made from a burnt orange fabric that had a bit of a sheen to it. The look consisted of a ruched miniskirt that left very little to the imagination and showcased her toned, tanned legs to perfection. She paired the bottoms with simple white mule stiletto sandals that further elongated her legs.

The crop top allowed Del Toro to flaunt a sliver of her toned abdomen, and also showed off her cleavage to her drooling fans. Though the sleeves were long, loose and billowing, Del Toro’s physique is on full display in the look.

She paired the look with some statement earrings and a textured wooden beaded clutch. Del Toro’s hair hung down in loose, voluminous waves.

Her fans loved the snap, and the picture received over 11,000 likes in just 4 hours. Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section, loving the glimpse into her time in Mexico.

One follower said “you are such a flawless beauty” while another referenced her caption and said “you are the magic.” One fan also commented on her assets, and said “lovely legs” in response to her mile long legs on display.

Del Toro didn’t specify how long she’d be in Mexico, but fans can likely anticipate a few more sexy selfies while she’s there.