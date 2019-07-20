Jenelle Evans’ ‘Momma’s Boy’ Kindergarten Pic Brutally Slammed: Instagram Pities Her Family

Jenelle Evans is getting slammed. The Teen Mom 2 star recently regained custody of her three children following a high-profile drama earlier this year – husband David Eason is alleged to have shot and killed the family’s dog Nugget. The incident made global headlines and led to Jenelle being fired from the MTV franchise.

Despite the media frenzy, Jenelle appears to have continued her mothering duties as normal. The star took to Instagram yesterday to mark her kids advancing in school – photos showed 5-year-old son Kaiser posing with his mother in a classroom setting. Also included in the update was Eason.

While Jenelle’s more-dedicated followers showed their faces in a supportive way, it looks like the star was set to face some backlash. The most-liked comments to the 27-year-old’s photos appeared to be suggesting pity alongside accusations that she isn’t a fit mother.

“Sad excuse of a “mother,”” one user wrote.

The reply was the most-liked, with a fan appearing to agree.

“Some, but the majority doesn’t. If she wasn’t such a train wreck, she wouldn’t be having all this judging. The price you pay for putting your messy life and poor parenting on national TV,” they wrote.

A separate comment suggested that Kaiser’s days in the schoolroom might see him “happy” to “get away” from Jenelle. While the response could be interpreted as trolling, it did fit in with other remarks slamming Jenelle’s motherhood abilities. Over 68 users agreed with the sentiment.

“Can’t be a mamas boy when you don’t spend time with them,” another user wrote.

Elsewhere, a fan referenced Jenelle’s ongoing headline-making as Nugget’s shooting continues to circulate social media.

“It must be awkward as hell showing up to a public place like that and pretending like nobody knows all the drama that’s been going on in y’all’s lives. Eesh.”

While some responses did send Jenelle and her son the thumbs-up, a sense of pity for this blonde boy was manifesting.

Loading...

“Can you imagine what his teacher thinks of you. Poor kid,” one fan wrote.

While many fans might argue that Jenelle has stepped up her parenting in recent years, there’s no denying that this reality face comes with some baggage. The star was first arrested back in 2010 along with her then-boyfriend Kieffer Dielp. The charges centered around breaking and entering and drug possession. By 2011, Jenelle’s catfights were being caught on camera – this year marked another arrest for the mother of three. Between failed drug tests, driving without a license, violation probations, and her relationship dramas, this celebrity doesn’t come with a squeaky-clean slate.

Jenelle appears to have a lot of love for her kids. Instagram may be slamming her, but the platform seems to be hurting for this star’s children.