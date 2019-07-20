‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu’s Stunned By Dante’s Shocker, But A New Suitor May Already Be On The Horizon

Lulu was hit with a shocker during Friday’s episode of General Hospital, and spoilers indicate that she will struggle with this blindside in the days ahead. However, there also will be an appearance from someone viewers have recently met and people will surely start to speculate that he may end up being a new love interest for a heartbroken Lulu.

Earlier this week, Maxie insisted on visiting Dante and he shot Peter when she opened the door. This sent shockwaves through those who know and love Dante, but he surprised his loved ones again by having Lulu served with divorce papers during Friday’s show.

The new print edition of Soap Opera Digest shares spoilers regarding what comes next on General Hospital. Co-head writer Shelly Altman details that Lulu will struggle, having believed that she and Dante would have a chance to discuss their issues before either of them made a move like this.

Previews for the next episode reveal that Lulu will tell Laura about the papers and Laura will talk her daughter through this. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Laura will point out that Lulu can just agree to the divorce, or she can refuse and fight it.

Sonny and Olivia will be upset over learning that Dante shot Peter and they’ll be hit right away with the news about the divorce papers. Sonny at least knew about Dante’s struggles, to an extent, but this is all stunning news to Olivia.

Lulu thought she understood the demons Dante is battling. And then Maxie rushed into General Hospital with blood on her shirt.

A devastating, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @EmmeRylan pic.twitter.com/7CM3kywjrF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 16, 2019

General Hospital spoilers share that Sonny, Olivia, Lulu, and the others will all understand that Dante believes he is initiating this divorce for the greater good. Will Lulu try to fight it?

Viewers have been ready for some sort of resolution on this front, rather than leaving Lulu in limbo. Altman says that bringing up the divorce seemed like a realistic next step.

“The situation in which Lulu finds herself only illustrates how great the love between Dante and Lulu is, and the sacrifices people sometimes have to make for so great a love.”

Interestingly, the latest General Hospital spoilers from SOD note that viewers will see actor Mark Lawson pop up again in the coming week. Lawson was first introduced as Dustin, one of Lulu’s blind dates. Lawson used to play Brody on One Life to Live, and soap fans have been curious to find out whether he’d be back again on GH.

Yep! That was Mark Lawson who played Brody on OLTL as Lulu's date on #GH today. Did you recognize him? Casting news here: https://t.co/IoTg9avXYE pic.twitter.com/Gur9NPW8c0 — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) July 9, 2019

Loading...

Of course, it is far too soon for Lulu to consider jumping into a new romance. However, facing the idea that Dante is not coming home anytime soon and has served her with divorce papers — without discussing it with her — may give her the nudge she needs to start moving forward.

Could this character of Dustin become a regular who helps Lulu find love again? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Lulu’s struggles will continue through the end of the month at the very least, and Laura will be checking in on her daughter and lending her support.

If Dante and Lulu simply divorce, that leaves the door open for actor Dominic Zamprogna to return again at some point, or for the show to bring in a recast. At the same time, it allows Lulu to start moving forward in her own life, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that dating again may be a part of what’s ahead for her.