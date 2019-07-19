‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Wows In Tight Black Bikini On Hawaii Vacation

Kailyn Lowry appears to be having the time of her life –the Teen Mom 2 star has taken a long Hawaiian vacation with her three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. The 27-year-old has been fairly selective with the photos she’s chosen to share, although fans have been treated to a handful of cute snaps.

Earlier today, Kailyn took to her Instagram stories to update her followers on the fun in the sun. Kailyn sent out both still images and video footage of herself. This particular set of updates mostly featured Kailyn and Isaac, although Kailyn’s other children did feature. Moments included Kailyn and Isaac aboard a boat with a stunning ocean backdrop and a snap of Kailyn and her boys splashing around in the ocean.

While Kailyn’s snaps were mostly selfies taken up-close, they didn’t hold back on sending fans Kailyn’s killer bikini body. The star had opted for sexy blacks – the shade seemed particularly well-suited to Kailyn’s famous tattoos. This curvy blonde may find herself subject to cruel body-shamers over on her Instagram, but her most recent stories would likely give the trolls something to chew over.

Kailyn appeared fresh-faced and makeup-free in her latest stories. Quite simply, it seemed to be a case of a happy mother enjoying a fun-filled vacation with her kids.

Kailyn seems to have made some strong parenting decisions. All three of her sons have Instagram accounts managed by their mother. While the practice of setting one’s child up with a social media presence has become commonplace amid celebrity parents, it isn’t always a route that’s preferred. High-profile mothers including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Britney Spears will share photos of their brood on their own accounts – for some reason though, these mothers have opted out of taking it one step further.

Then again, other celebrity moms seem more than happy to green-light the affair. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has an Instagram account for her daughter Pilar Jhena. It’s a similar deal with former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham. Ten-year-old Sophia has just under 800,000 Instagram followers.

Kailyn’s vacation has been making major headlines. The Hawaii location has been a talking point, but fans have been gushing over something else – Kailyn made her trip a joint one with co-star Leah Messer and her three daughters. A stunning snap of all six children together (seen above) has been posted to both Kailyn and Leah’s Instagram accounts.

