Donald Trump Says That He Will ‘Try To Help’ End A$AP Rocky’s Incarceration

President Donald Trump has declared that he will try to help get rapper A$AP Rocky released from a Swedish jail. Trump made the declaration after he had a meeting with rapper Kanye West.

“Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” Trump tweeted. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

A$AP Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — has been in jail for two weeks. As Pitchfork reports, he was arrested in late June after a fight broke out between the rapper’s associates and a group of other men. He is currently being investigated for assault and could face up to six years in prison if he is convicted. On his Instagram, the “Fashion Killa” rapper posted two videos in which appear to show that Rocky’s team weren’t the aggressors in the situation.

“I’m innocent,” Rocky wrote in the caption of the video.

The arrest has led to an outpouring of support from Rocky’s colleagues in the music industry. Fellow rapper G-Eazy reposted an article about the case from TMZ and agreed with its premise that Rocky’s arrest was an example of racism and white privilege.

“Let’s call it what it is. He should not be behind bars right now,” G-Eazy — real name Gerald Earl Gillum — wrote in the caption. “My heart goes out to my brother @asaprocky and his team. We’re riding for y’all. #JusticeForRocky #FreeRocky.”

G-Eazy has had his own experience with Swedish authorities. In 2018, he was arrested for assault and the possession of narcotics after he punched a security guard at a nightclub in Stockholm.

As TMZ notes, G-Eazy was allowed to leave Sweden soon after the arrest. After pleading guilty to violence against the security guard and possession of illegal drugs and “violent resistance,” he paid a $10,000 fine and got probation. He also had to pay the guard $900.

Unlike Rocky’s case, there were no videos of the incident.

Loading...

The family of the incarcerated rapper has asked Al Sharpton to intervene on his behalf, News One reports. Some online commenters have pointed out the irony in this because of comments Rocky made about African American activists in the past.

“So every time something happens because I’m black I gotta stand up?” he said to the hosts of The Breakfast Club in 2016, as seen in this YouTube video.”What the f**k am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist…I live in f**king Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate.”