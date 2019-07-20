Behati Prinsloo Shares Sweet And Sexy Snap In Celebration Of 5th Anniversary With Adam Levine

Adam Levine, the frontman for Maroon 5 and former coach on The Voice, and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, have officially been married for five years. Prinsloo took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing an adorable shot of herself and her husband that had fans swooning.

In the snap that Prinsloo shared, she and Levine appeared to be at some sort of music festival or event. There were plenty of people in the background, but the duo only had eyes for each other. Though Prinsloo normally has light brown hair, in the snap she had some rocker chick vibes courtesy of her vibrant pink strands. Her outfit wasn’t really visible in the snap, as she was plastered up against her husband in a passionate embrace.

Levine definitely channeled his rock star persona for the snap, as he was completely shirtless with all his tattoos on full display. The only accessories visible in the shot were his thick gold chain necklace, his watch, and of course, his wedding ring. While Levine has rocked quite a few hairstyles over the years, in the picture he had a brunette mohawk style.

The two exchanged a passionate kiss in the picture and seemed totally oblivious of everything and everyone around them.

Prinsloo’s fans absolutely loved the snap, which received over 318,000 likes in just six hours. Prinsloo’s caption was a simple acknowledgement of the milestone, and she made sure to tag Levine as well.

While Prinsloo posted another snap of the two of them in honor of their anniversary, the other shot was a simple picture taken when they were attending an event. The smooching snap showcased their passion a lot more, and had fans responding.

Zanna Rassi, co-founder of Milk makeup and style correspondent for E! News, commented on the photo.

“Happy. Happy. Happy Anniversary my beauties. I can’t believe your magical wedding was 5 years ago!! So much [love] to you both,” Rassi said.

Another follower commented that they duo were “#couplegoals,” while yet another said “beautiful couple, beautiful amazing love.”

In addition to having five years of marriage under their belts, Prinsloo and Levine also have two daughters together — Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine, as Harper’s Bazaar reports.

While Dusty and Gio may be a bit too young to really comprehend their parents’ fame, Prinsloo makes sure they do things like see their father perform so they can share in those moments as well. She snapped an adorable shot of the duo watching Levine on television when he performed at the Super Bowl and shared the sweet moment with her Instagram followers.