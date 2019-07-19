‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Shares Rare Hawaii Bikini Snaps, Fans Stunned By Yacht ‘Captain’ Daughter Addie

Leah Messer is getting a lot of love. The Teen Mom 2 star appears to have been very selective with the photographs she’s chosen to share from her current Hawaii vacation – while professionally-shot snaps of Leah and her three girls have been posted to the star’s Instagram, candids appearing to have been taken by Leah herself have been scarce.

Today seems to be fans’ lucky day. Leah has shared a stunning sunset photo of her daughter Adalynn “Addie” Faith appearing to take control of a yacht situation – all three of Leah’s photos today showed Adalynn getting to grips with the vessel’s wheel. This 6-year-old also came stylishly clad in a blue-and-white bikini. Adalynn appeared to be handling the wheel pretty impressively for a girl of her age – given Leah’s caption, it looks like her mother was feeling just that sentiment.

Whether for the blissful sunset horizon, carefree feel, or rare candid sighting of Adalynn, it looks like Leah’s fans have been going nuts. Comments have been pouring in – while a few probed current Teen Mom 2 drama with former co-star Jenelle Evans, most seemed directly geared towards Adalynn.

“Addie is so naturally beautiful she’s got the same face as when she was a baby, it’s just a bit older!” one fan wrote.

“Addie is growing up so nicely. Good job Leah,” another said.

One fan seemed to be reminiscing their own childhood boat experiences, per their comment.

“I was addie age the first time I captain my unc boat I had sooooo much fun”

Countless other comments showered Leah with love – the star’s followers seem to be giant fans of her eldest daughter. Others referenced the stunning Hawaii location.

As fans will know, Leah’s travels have been making headlines for being a joint deal with co-star Kailyn Lowry. The Hawaiian vacation has brought Leah and her co-star together – both mothers brought their children along. A stunning photo of all six kids enjoying a beachfront sunset was posted to Kailyn’s Instagram earlier this week. Leah took a little longer to share the snap, but the cute group photo appeared on her Instagram, too.

Kailyn is a mother to three boys. Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux proved the perfect girl/boy balance alongside Leah’s three daughters Adalynn, Aliannah, and Aleeah during this trip.

While Teen Mom cast members are known for feuding at times, it looks like Leah and Kailyn have themselves a great bond going on. Fans wishing to see more of Leah should follow her Instagram.