‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination By Wearing A Dangerously Short Bikini

Being a former Playboy model, American bombshell Kindly Myers never hesitates when it comes to stripping down to her bikini or baring it all. Since fans love her sexiness, all of her racy snaps on Instagram become instant hits and fans never seem to get enough.

The model recently took to her Instagram page and titillated her 1.7 million fans by posting a new bikini picture — one which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

Wearing a barely-there maroon bikini that struggled to contain her assets, the model struck a side pose for the picture. In the process, Kindly put her pert derriere, well-toned thighs, and major sideboob on full display. She let her blond tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple and natural.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Heavyweight Factory — a private boxing gym located in South Florida. The model smiled at the camera to melt many hearts, and it seems to have worked. As of this writing, the pic has accumulated more than 18,000 likes and over 400 comments where fans used explicit words and phrases to express their feelings for the model.

“Such a delicious body to get me fully awake this morning. Thank you for gracing me with such a beautiful pic!” one of her fans said.

“Every day, I love you more,” another fan commented on the snap.

A third fan said that it’s hard to believe that Kindly is real because she is just too perfect from every angle.

Other fans, per usual, showered Kindly with various complimentary words and phrases, including “simply stunning,” “you’re just wow,” “extremely hot,” “incredible boobs and booty,” and “always beautiful.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Kindly teased her fans by going topless in an Instagram video where she could be seen lying on her bed to pose for the camera. In order to comply with Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, the model censored her nipples with the help of the sheets. Nonetheless, she flashed plenty of skin to get things heated up on her page, and it worked wonders because the video attracted about 40,000 views and close to 200 comments as of this writing.

In the caption, she urged her fans to subscribe to her “private account” if they want to see more of her sexy pictures.

Loading...

According to an article by Height Line, the 33-year-old model was born in a small town in Kentucky. She lost her father at a young age and was raised along with her two siblings in her hometown of Bowling Green.

Per the piece, shortly after graduating from high school, Kindly joined the U.S. Army as an automated logistical specialist. She served in the Army National Guard for four years, during which she developed herself physically and mentally.