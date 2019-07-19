Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon Accuses Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week July 22 through 26 brings a day of reckoning for Chelsea when she finally sees Chelsea. Plus, Nick begins the custody hearing representing himself, and Billy spirals deeper into his madness when he discovers “Adam” written on the wall and believes Delia is telling him something.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) feels good about his chances at the custody hearing. Sure, as The Inquisitr reported, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) dumped him as a client, but Nick thinks he can represent himself. It is a shock to Judge Sanchez (Joseph C. Phillips), but Nick calmly explains that something has come up. After all, Adam (Mark Grossman) switched Sage’s paternity test results making Nick Christian’s father before the little boy was even born. Aside from the year that Christian lived as Sully, Nick is the only father Christian has ever known, and he’s an upstanding Genoa City citizen. Meanwhile, Adam is a known criminal. Nick feels all but certain he will get a positive outcome after the judge hears his case lawyer or no lawyer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finally shows up in Crimson Lights. The last time she was there before she fled Genoa City, Chelsea hit Sharon (Sharon Case) over the head and left her there. Now it’s Chelsea’s day of reckoning as Sharon accuses her of returning to the scene of the crime. Surely, by this point, Chelsea feels incredibly bad for what she did to Sharon. Plus, Chelsea also stole from Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s, and she will likely have to answer for that sometime soon too. It is not going to be easy for Chelsea to pick up her old life in Genoa City like nothing ever happened, and it looks like she will need to continue her apology tour if she listens to Nick and stays in town.

Today on #YR, Billy is haunted by the past. WATCH FULL EPISODES: https://t.co/z6WdxSJogY pic.twitter.com/sIViw6gJkK — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 12, 2019

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) is spiraling out of control. Adam’s return began new torment for Billy as he focused on Delia’s death once again. Now, somebody has left the little girl’s dolls around for Billy to find. Plus, Billy also found “daddy” written on a side table. Next week, Billy sees “Adam” written on a wall, and he jumps straight to the conclusion that the writing is Delia’s. Billy believes that Delia is trying to tell him something, and it looks like Billy will continue down a dark path. He already took a gun from the Abbott mansion that nobody else knows he took. It may not be too long until Billy tries to use it.