Former WWE Star Teases Coming Out Of Retirement, Wants To Wrestle A Hall Of Famer

It’s been a while since former WWE superstar Enzo Amore last wrestled a match. As noted by Sportskeeda, he announced his retirement from the squared circle last year, but he did invade a Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling event alongside his old WWE tag team partner, Big Cass, earlier this year, suggesting that he has more to offer the world of sports entertainment.

Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, is currently pursuing a rap music career under the name Real1. He’s released two tracks under the moniker, one of which — “Phoenix” — bluntly addressed the sexual assault scandal that cost him his job in WWE. However, fans might not have long to wait for his return to in-ring competition.

Wrestling Inc. reports that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion teased a return to action on Instagram, and even compared himself to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle while he was at it.

In his social media post, he said that he and Kurt Angle have walked similar paths in their respective careers. For example, they were both champions, both were popular among the WWE Universe, and that they were both retired these days.

He then went on to posit the idea of both of them wrestling one more match — against each other.

While it remains to be seen if the Olympic gold medalist is up for facing Amore in a match, some of Amore’s Instagram followers weren’t too impressed with the idea.

“You’re nowhere near close to Kurt’s level. Never in a million years,” one user wrote, according to the Wrestling Inc. report. Amore responded to the comment by saying he could have won an Olympic gold medal as well if he competed at the prestigious sporting competition.

Sometimes, wrestlers use their social media platforms to build storylines while in character. In this case, Amore appears to be using his account to generate hype for a potential match, while playing to the cocky heel gimmick that made him famous in WWE.

While Amore’s time with the company was short, he was one of the most divisive superstars on the roster and never failed to inspire a crowd reaction. Therefore, a match against a current Hall of Famer might be an intriguing prospect for some wrestling fans.

Since retiring from wrestling, Amore has still found himself engaging in fights with other wrestlers. As The Inquisitr reported, he got into a fist fight with All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela at a recent Blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert.