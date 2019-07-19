Fitness Model Issa Vegas Puts Her Well-Toned Thighs On Full Display As She Dons A Skimpy Black Swimsuit

Fitness model Issa Vegas is arguably the queen of hot pics. Knowing that her fans never seem to get enough of her sexiness, she makes sure to post several sultry snaps every week.

The model recently took to page and posted a new snap where she could be seen wearing a skimpy black swimsuit that perfectly showcased her enviable figure. The high-cut swimsuit allowed Issa to expose her thighs and pert derriere — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

The model let her blond tresses down, opted for deep red lipstick, and sported a pout to pose for the picture. As of this writing, the picture amassed 101,000 likes and over a thousand comments, which shows that the model is quite famous on Instagram and her sultry snaps gain significant traction as soon as they are posted.

“Omg, look at that body. I am going insane,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“That’s definitely one of the hottest pictures I have seen on IG since morning,” said another.

A third fan opined that Issa is one of the most beautiful women on the photo-sharing website and that she deserves to be more popular than she currently is.

Other fans used words and phrases like “extremely sexy,” “goddess of beauty,” “pure perfection,” “that’s what I call fitness,” and “incredibly gorgeous,” to express their admiration for the hot model.

Apart from her regular fans, some of Issa’s fellow models and celebs also showed appreciation for the picture by liking and commenting on it, including Mexican weather girl Yanet Garcia and Ariana James.

Issa shared another picture with her fans where she could be seen wearing a white crochet crop top that she teamed with matching pants. The model tied her hair into a messy bun, wore almost no makeup, and accessorized with a pair of blue shades to keep it chic.

The model posted two pictures in the suggestive outfit. The first one provided a full view of her ensemble from the front, while in the second snap, she turned her back toward the camera to showcase her pert booty.

As of this writing, the picture amassed more than 78,000 likes and about 700 comments where fans and followers drooled over Issa’s hotness and showered her with numerous complimentary words and phrases.

According to an English translation of an article by Mexican website AM, Issa is from Argentina and has a passion for fitness. She has posed for popular local publications, as well as for international magazines like Playboy.