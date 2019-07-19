Olivia Culpo Channels Inner Feline In Cheetah-Print Jumpsuit On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is having the time of her life in Mexico.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl jetted off to the sunny Pacific coast of Mexico on Thursday, and she did so in great style, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time. Shortly after arriving at her destination earlier today, Olivia heated up Instagram in a daring see-through white minidress as she shared her first photo from the new location. A few hours later, the gorgeous supermodel followed up with a second pic from Mexico, once again reeling in some major engagement from her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

While the first snap certainly sent temperatures soaring all over Instagram – the pic saw Olivia flashing her underwear through a gauzy, peephole patterned, thigh-skimming dress by Revolve, per a previous report from The Inquisitr – the second photo followed a very different aesthetic. After sending pulses racing in the ultra-revealing mini dress, the 2012 Miss Universe showcased a much tamer look as she donned a stylish baby-pink jumpsuit, also by Revolve.

Covered nearly from head to toe in the long-sleeved, moderately low-cut garment, Olivia barely showed any skin in the eye-catching animal-print jumpsuit. The 27-year-old stunner did, however, show off her playful side by slipping into the cheetah-print pink garment and penning a cheeky caption to go with the look.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model looked nothing short of spectacular in the chic baby-pink jumpsuit, one from Revolve’s new Camila Coelho Collection. Boasting a lively black-and-white pattern, the trendy one-piece beautifully flattered her trim, statuesque physique. The form-fitting design featured puffy sleeves and a delicate V-neck that framed her subtle décolletage, putting her chiseled collarbones on display.

While the outfit was not a cleavage-baring one, as noted above, the jumper did a fabulous job at showcasing Olivia’s incredibly fit frame. Her endless pins were certainly front and center, as the tight-fitting pants accentuated her sculpted thighs and supple calves.

Olivia cut an elegant figure in the fashionable attire, managing to look both sophisticated and flirtatious in the dressy animal-print garment. Snapped on an elegant-looking terrace, with a sumptuous villa looming in the background and posh patio furniture adding texture to the frame, Olivia coquettishly played with a rebel strand of hair as she sat on what looked like a swanky divan.

Looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze, the gorgeous model and actress showed off her glossy locks perfectly coiffed in tumbling waves. A cheeky black bow, one covered in countless white polka dots, adorned the top of her head, imbuing her look with an air of girly coquetry.

Olivia’s glam was also on par, as the Rhode Island native sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, a bold eyeliner, dramatic mascara, and a dab of matte pink lipstick. The dark-haired beauty completed her look with taupe peep-toe heels and added some glitz to her outfit with tiny stud earrings and a sparkling ring on her finger.

As expected, Olivia’s fans were entranced with her classy-yet-flirty look and immediately took to the comments section to shower the supermodel with compliments. Plenty of her Instagram followers were left speechless by the look, opting to express their admiration with a colorful assortment of emoji rather than actually verbalize their feelings about the head-turning shot. Those who did manage to string a few words together threw out praise for Olivia’s flawless sense of style.

“Rawrrrrr,” one person wrote under the photo.

“In loveeeee with the jumper,” penned a second fan, adding a double-heart emoji for emphasis.

“Beautiful,” remarked a third Instagram user, ending their comment with a sparkling-heart emoji.

“Catwoman!!! Awesome!!” exclaimed a fourth fan, clearly enchanted by the model’s look.

One of Olivia’s more loquacious Instagram followers had this to say.