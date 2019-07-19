Willow Smith’s Thonged String Bikini Pics Have Fans Cringing At Dad Situation With Will

Will Smith’s 18-year-old daughter, Willow, has been photographed aboard a luxurious yacht with her boyfriend, Tyler Cole, dad, Will, and mother, Jada Pinkett Smith. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the “Whip My Hair” singer soaking up the Italian sunshine in a tiny string bikini.

Willow’s zebra-print two-piece may not have been cleavage-flaunting, but its cheeky thong was upping the ante. This teen was more than owning her swimwear, but something about today’s photos has left fans feeling majorly awkward. As The Daily Mail reports, Willow was mostly seen hanging out with her 21-year-old boyfriend, although photos did show Will and Jada aboard the vessel with their daughter.

The newspaper’s comments section is now filled with responses appearing to cringe on behalf of Willow. By far the most upvoted responses suggested the situation as being inappropriate; this may be in part to Willow’s somewhat child-like frame. Unlike curvier celebrities her age, Willow retains a physique that appears to match her name.

“How can she wear that string bikini around her dad? Wow, could’ve worn something a bit more decent,” one reader commented, which has received over 600 upvotes.

“I don’t think I could ever wear a string bikini around my parents. Actually they probably wouldn’t let me lol,” another said, with over 480 upvotes.

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Willow Smith joins boyfriend Tyler Cole on a family superyacht holiday with her parents Will and Jada

Many other replies appeared to echo the overall sentiment.

“My dad wouldn’t know where to look and I’d be mortified!” one fan wrote.

A fair few users appeared to question Willow’s status as an adult, as well as the probing nature of the paparazzi industry.

“She’s a child. Do we need to see 1,000 pictures of her butt while she is spending time privately with her family? Really creepy,” one user stated.

Comments were not, however, exclusively dedicated to whether or not the situation might be uncomfortable. Willow’s stunning figure and beauty were also mentioned.

Given Will and Jada’s mega-famous status, Willow has grown up with a permanent spotlight on her. As W Magazine reports, Willow as spoken out about it, and her words appear candid.

“I’m going to be completely and utterly honest, it’s absolutely terrible. I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression, and the world is sitting there looking at them through their phones; laughing and making jokes and making memes at the crippling effect that this lifestyle has on the psyche.”

Willow does not appear to have entered any downward spirals since W Magazine's 2017 report.