‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Stars Ashley Darby & Katie Rost Blast Each Other On Social Media

The Real Housewives of Potomac are priming the drama pump ahead of their reunion to let their fans know that there will be no peaceful coming together when it comes to sitting down with Andy Cohen.

Bravo reported that despite spending the last nine months in her peaceful pregnancy bubble, Ashley Darby is ready to defend herself and her marriage at the reunion. Darby said that when they all sit down on the comfy couch, she won’t hold back.

“I have stepped out of my peace bubble to say I will spare no one at this reunion and the RHOP ladies will hear what I have to say then,” she said,

Ashley gave birth to her son, Dean Michael Darby, on July 7, but that doesn’t mean she’s gone soft. She tweeted that Katie and Candiace better buckle up.

“Mail order cooch Katie and hamster face Candiace will hear what I have to say then,” Darby said.

Katie Rost has decided that she doesn’t want to wait until the reunion to respond to Darby, taking a swipe at her husband, Michael, shares CheatSheet.

Rost didn’t care for the way that Ashley spoke about her family ranch, Sunny Hill Farm, in Virginia, calling it “a little on the scruffy side to say the least” while making a face.

Loading...

While Rost said that she was living on the farm, it is owned by the Ronald F. Rost Foundation, and available to rent on Airbnb. The host is Kathryn, and the tour shows the house which was featured on Real Housewives of Potomac.

On Instagram, Rost stated that she bought the Virginia farm in Loudon County when she was 27-years-old for $1 million with money from her modeling career and “none of which involved banging an 80-year-old.” She continues saying that Ashley throws mud at the other women to “cover for the sexual misbehavior” of her husband. She finished by saying “watch your mouth, girl.”

Reality Blurb reported that Katie has told Ashley to stop fronting, saying that Darby “grew up in squalor” and on welfare, so how dare she call anyone else’s home out. Rost finished by saying that Ashley is pretending to be something that she’s not, and hiding behind her pregnancy when the other women turned on her.

The storm brewing on social media is just one hint that the women will come to slay when the reunion show for the Real Housewives of Potomac airs next month.