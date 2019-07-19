Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Her Booty In New Instagram Pic

Brazilian-American fitness model Bruna Rangel Lima exactly knows how to send a wave of excitement through her fans by showing off her incredible assets on Instagram. In order to keep her 2.8 million followers engaged and interested in her social media activities, she makes sure to share new skin-baring snaps every week.

The current week has been no exception, as the model took to her page and treated her fans to a new raunchy snap of herself where she could be seen rocking a printed blue bikini to flaunt her incredible body. The model opted for thong-style bikini bottoms and turned her back toward the camera to click a mirror selfie.

In the process, Bruna put her famous booty on full display to titillate her fans and followers — a move that did her nothing but favors as the post amassed more than 54,000 likes and about 700 comments within a few hours of going live.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, and apart from her regular fans, many of Bruna’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Julianne Kissinger, Camila Bernal, and Nina Serebrova.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans said that Bruna has the “most beautiful cheeks ever,” while another one said that she has one of the finest derrieres on Instagram.

A third fan wrote that there are many models on the photo-sharing website but no one can replace Bruna when it comes to hotness.

Kissinger wrote on the picture that Bruna’s body is looking amazing, per usual.

Other fans opted for a more millennial way of expressing their admiration for the model and used hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of posting long sentences.

Prior to sharing the said picture, Bruna stunned her fans with another snap where she could be seen wearing a printed blue strapless top that she paired with hot pants that allowed her to expose her well-toned legs and thighs.

She let her hair down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple yet classy. The hottie accessorized with a delicate pendant and informed her fans in the caption that her outfit was from online clothing brand Fashion Nova.

The said snap racked up more than 33,000 likes and 430 comments which shows that she is immensely popular on Instagram.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Bruna used to work at a juice bar inside of a local gym before becoming a model. Seeing her amazingly fit body and gorgeous looks, people started telling her that she has all the qualities of a fitness model and that she should try her luck as a fitness model. That’s how she found the motivation to start her career.