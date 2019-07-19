Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Flaunts Major Underboob in Tiny Red Swimsuit & Instagram Is Melting

Hilde Osland’s latest Instagram share is sending fans into a meltdown.

The Norwegian-born model is wildly popular on social media, boasting a following of over 1.4 million on Instagram alone. While she looks good in just about everything that she wears, Osland especially excites fans in a wide-variety of swimsuits ranging from sexy bikinis to barely-there one pieces. The most recent image that was shared with her army of fans shows the model looking absolutely flawless, yet again.

In the sexy post that was posted on her account, Osland leaves little to be desired in a series of three images. In the caption of the post, the model tells fans that she’s rocking a suit from Hot Miami Styles. The blonde bombshell poses in bed for the photo, leaning back on one hand and sitting on the edge of the bed. Osland leaves little to be desired in a ultra-small red one piece that features cutouts on her stomach, showcasing her toned and tanned abs as well as her trim legs.

The top of the suit is just as sexy as the middle and bottom, with a tiny strip of fabric covering the model’s chest as she exposes a ton of underboob to her army of fans. The next photo in the series shows the model standing up, striking a similar pose with a rose in her hand. And the third photo in the deck is a zoomed in one, giving fans an even more up-close and personal look at her chest.

In all of the images in the series, the stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and curled along with a stunning face of makeup that comes complete with blush, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. Osland accessorizes the look with a few necklaces and a bracelet as well as a pair of earrings. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell rave reviews with over 31,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments.

While some followers took to the post to gush over her amazing figure, countless others couldn’t get over her beauty. Of course, a few others just took to the post, commenting with heart and flame emoji.

“Once again you make my day. Beautiful!,” one fan commented.

Loading...

“Super hot and sexy and she knows it,” another chimed in.

“Absolutely amazingly gorgeous. You take my breath away,” one more of Osland’s fans gushed.

Hopefully for the sake of fans, it’s only a matter of time until Osland sizzles in another NSFW outfit —preferably a bikini.