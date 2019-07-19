Danielle Fishel Shares News About Bringing Son Adler Home From NICU

Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel has brought her newborn son Adler home,after giving birth to him three weeks ago on June 24. Adler is the 38-year-old actress’ first child with husband Jensen Karp and was born a month premature, according to People. He’s spent the last three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Since bringing the newborn home, Fishel and her husband have shared two photos on Instagram celebrating Adler’s homecoming. These included today’s photo of Adler’s legs lying against family dog, Brunch.

“The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven’t showered in two days, I can’t remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?)” she captioned the image.

“[Karp] and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life.”

Karp also shared an image on Instagram showing Adler’s bassinet with Brunch and the family cat Bill sharing at it, stating the animals have “some questions.”

When Fishel announced earlier in the week that Adler was heading home she spoke about his time in the NICU.

“We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs,” the actress said.

She continued by saying that she was sending her love to parents who had spent time in the NICU.

Prior to sharing that Adler was home, Fishel announced his birth in an Instagram post. In it, she said the reason for Adler’s stay in the NICU was due to liquid in the lungs, which she called a “nightmare.” In the same post, she described her newborn saying he loves bath time and has an adorable sneeze.

In addition to Fishel’s seven-season run on Boy Meets World, she reprised her role as Topanga in the Girl Meets World spinoff for another three seasons.

Now, Fishel is reuniting with former castmate Sabrina Carpenter, who played Topanga’s daughter’s rebellious best friend Maya. Fishel is set to executive produce the upcoming film adaptation of the young adult novel The Distance From Me To You. According to Deadline, Carpenter will star in and produce the film, which is a thriller about a young woman falling in love and getting lost on the Appalachian Trail.