Will Smith’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Willow Stuns In Zebra-Print String Bikini

Kids grow up. Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have been raising their two children in the public eye for approximately two decades – while the couple’s eldest son, Jaden, has just turned 21-years-old, daughter Willow is now 18-years-old. The “Whip My Hair” singer has been photographed in a situation that confirms her adult status. As The Daily Mail reports, Willow has been snapped aboard a yacht with her boyfriend, Tyler Cole.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Willow sizzling in a tiny string bikini with funky zebra prints. The orange-piped two-piece was showing off Willow’s trim and fit body; fans of Will and Jada know that fitness is a family deal for this clan. Willow’s long legs, taut abs, and slender arms were on full display, as were flashes of her cleavage, although this celebrity teen is a classy deal.

Willow’s appearance today included her famous parents. Fifty-year-old Will and 47-year-old Jada kept a watchful eye on their daughter as she soaked up the sun with her man. The fancy yacht’s location also came with a chic map pin; The Daily Mail reports the family to be vacationing in Sardinia, Italy. With the sun shining and what appeared to be a carefree vibe, it looked like Willow, her beau, and the entire family were having fun.

Given her famous parents, Willow has faced the media lens for most of her life. Although being raised in Hollywood has its perks – a luxurious lifestyle is generally a given – there are downsides to growing up in the spotlight.

As W Magazine reports, Willow has spoken out about her struggle with being the Men in Black actor’s daughter. Her words also referenced her high-profile mother.

“Growing up and trying to figure out your life while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible. The only way to get over it, is to go into it. You can’t change your face. You can’t change your parents.”

This 18-year-old seems to have a solid head on her shoulders, though. She also spoke of society in general.

“This generation is hypersensitive spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally. So when we look on our phones and we see people dying right next to us and we’re sitting there about to go get a latte — that breaks you down,” Willow added.

With a rising A-List status, Willow is now a celebrity in her own right. She has 4.9 million Instagram followers.