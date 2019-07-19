‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Claps Back At Photoshopping Claims By Sharing Unretouched Photos

She may be one of the newcomers on The Real Housewives of Orange County but Emily Simpson is still skilled in clapping back at the haters.

Earlier this month, Bravo released the new cast photos for the upcoming season of RHOC on their Instagram page. It comes as no shock that the new offering received a lot of attention from fans with more than 16,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments. While many comments were positive, with fans saying that they are happy that the show is coming back to the airwaves and others saying that they can’t wait to watch, a few trolls took to the photo to make comments about some of the women’s appearances.

Yesterday, Simpson decided that enough was enough and was fed up with so many people commenting on the cast photo, suggesting that the picture had been photoshopped. So, Emily took to her Instagram account to share two un-retouched photos of herself along with a telling caption.

The first photo in the series showed the 43-year-old posing against a white wall in a gorgeous, tight-fitting blue dress. The stunner is all smiles for the photo, rocking a face full of makeup and wearing her long, dark locks down and curled.

The second photo in the series showed the Bravolebrity posing in a sexy black leotard with her toned and tanned leg resting on the side of the chair.

The mother of three then slammed the trolls who were commenting on her weight in a lengthy caption.

“For you a*******out there who feel the need to make derogatory comments on my figure ‘photoshopped to look like 50 pounds were taken off’ in reference to the Season 14 #rhoc promo pic…. here’s the raw, untouched photo taken with my iPhone by my makeup artist. Looks exactly the same to me! This dress is a size medium.”

“I’m not sure if you all know this but I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing…but I’m also a human and I have feelings too,” she continued.

“Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things.. I truly will never understand it.”

Loading...

Emily went on on to say that she wishes all her haters find “peace” some day so that attacking someone’s looks doesn’t come so naturally to them.

She then tells all of the “mean-spirited, cruel and vicious jerks” to swipe left and kiss her you know what. It comes as no shock that Emily’s post earned her a ton of attention from her Instagram followers with more than 18,000 likes and 2,800-plus comments.

While a few trolls again popped up to comment on the reality star’s weight, the overwhelming majority came to Emily’s defense, letting her know she looks amazing.