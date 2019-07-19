Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Sipping From A Coconut

Ainsley Rodriguez was recently indulging in some Vitamin C and shared the snaps on Instagram in a double-picture update. The social media star spent her afternoon in a bikini while on a boat with a coconut drink in hand to keep herself cool in the heat.

The fitness fanatic deserved some time off for the weekend as she is one of the most successful Instagram models in the business. Unlike many influencers who take pictures and earn money through paid content, Ainsley has turned her brand into a personal training business, and now employs up to eight people and boasts nearly 2 million followers, per HuffPost.

The Miami native confessed that she found success by listening to her fans and listening specifically to what they wanted. In Ainsley’s case, fans wanted advice to get the incredible body she showed off in pictures, and the brunette beauty delivered, both by creating healthy recipes and personalized fitness plans.

In her latest update, Ainsley shows why she is her own best advertisement as she showcased her killer body while on the water. In the picture, Ainsley sizzles in a teeny green bikini with a pink floral pattern. The top is a classic triangle cut, with the bottom a matching string bikini bottom with a ruffle trim. Ainsley also dons a Panama hat to shield her eyes from the sun.

In the first picture, she rests on her calves while laughing and looking into the distance. Her dark long locks rest casually past her shoulders, and she holds a coconut with a straw in her left hand. In the second photo, she is perched on the rail of the boat, laughing once more as she holds onto her hat in the breeze.

The update earned nearly 8,000 likes and around 430 comments.

“You look good in anything,” wrote one fan, adding the heart-eye emoji.

“Incredible beauty,” seconded another, also employing several heart-eye emoji.

“Always stunning,” concluded a third.

While on the boat, Ainsley may have been indulging in one of her “beach snacks.” The brunette beauty had recently posted a video confessing the things she enjoys eating on summer days. Her tips for the healthiest foods included swapping juices or sodas for water, buying cold cuts instead of sandwiches to save carbs, and watermelon and fresh fruit as a swap for chips.

The Floridian even posted a video herself shopping for supplies while clad in denim cut-offs and an orange crop top.

The upload was similarly popular, with around 180,000 watches and nearly 12,000 likes.