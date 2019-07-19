‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Dons Nothing But Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling New Snap

Jasmine Sanders is showing some skin again on social media, and her millions of followers are absolutely loving it.

On Friday, July 19, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account to share a sizzling new snap that is getting recognized for all the right reasons. Its geotag placed her at the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where she and a number of other models have been working with the popular clothing brand Revolve.

In the photo, the 27-year-old had her famous backside to the camera as she used an outdoor shower, propping one leg up on top of the ledge of the wall in front of her. The caption of the sultry snap explained that she had somehow lost her swimsuit top, making the only article of clothing she wore a pair of minuscule bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination.

The itty-bitty number followed in suit with one of the most popular trends of the summer and bore a snakeskin pattern, and did nothing but favors for her flawless bikini body. The cheeky cut of the piece left the babe’s curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety, and provided absolutely no coverage to her long, toned legs. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned back that was completely bare thanks to her topless display.

No other accessories were added to Jasmine’s skimpy shower look, letting her hourglass figure and dangerous curves take center stage in the steamy snap. Her signature blonde tresses — which have earned her the nickname Golden Barbie — were completely drenched and fell down her back, dripping water all over the place.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie went wild for the newest addition to her feed. The NSFW snap racked up more than 23,000 likes within less than one hour of going live to Instagram, and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Excellent figure,” one person wrote, while another called her a “bombshell.”

“Forever will be the finest lady my eyes have seen,” commented a third.

Jasmine’s trip to Mexico comes after she met up with the rest of the ladies from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in Miami, Florida last weekend. While there, she served up some incredible looks, including one that saw her in a dangerously short black dress that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.