‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Victor Breaks Nikki’s Heart

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 22 brings romance for Nikki and Victor before he makes a surprising announcement. Plus, Lauren questions Kevin about Michael’s sudden change of heart while Nick and Adam battle it out at the custody hearing.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) go on a romantic getaway, according to SheKnows Soaps. After the family dinner, the Newman patriarch and matriarch decide to enjoy some time together without all the drama that their children bring to the table. Even so, both Nikki and Victor worry a bit about Christian’s custody hearing, but Victor believes Nick (Joshua Morrow) has things under control.

Nikki plans relaxing massages and a delicious dinner for herself and Victor as they take some time to reconnect and have a relaxing time. Victor appreciates the time he’s taken away from work, and he truly enjoys himself. Unfortunately, things take a distressing turn when Victor reveals he is not ready to live a life filled with forgetfulness — he wants to suspend his treatments. Nikki cannot imagine life without Victor, and she’s heartbroken at the situation.

Meanwhile, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) questions Kevin (Greg Rikaart). She knows that something is going on with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and she believes Kevin holds the key to the mystery. Michael isn’t interested in confessing to his wife just yet, but Lauren isn’t one to sit around waiting. The Inquisitr reported that she will go to great lengths to protect her family.

Unfortunately for Lauren, Kevin is not going to open up to her about anything, so she will have to figure out another way to get to the bottom of Michael’s problems. Micheal gave a weak excuse as to why he dumped Nick (Joshua Morrow) as a client right before the custody hearing, and Lauren is not going to let him get away with it.

Finally, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick head to court. Nick doesn’t have a lawyer since Adam blackmailed Michael into quitting. Even so, Nick feels he has to move forward with the hearing so that Adam will not have extra time to gather ammunition against him. Nick tells the judge all about Adam’s original DNA switch before Christian was born. To Nick, that’s when Adam gave up any parental rights he may have had. Sure, the judge wants to know a bit about Victor’s temporary custody, and Nick gets a bit emotional, but things seem to move in his favor.

Unfortunately, Adam forces Kevin into sending over the video of Nick impersonating J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) last year to terrorize Victor, and when the judge sees that, all bets are off. Adam frames it in a negative way for Nick, but there is no telling what will happen after such a bombshell.