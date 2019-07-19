Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Green Versace Dress Has Inspired A New Sneaker Design

Jennifer Lopez made a huge impact on pop culture when she wore a now-iconic green Versace dress with the plunging neckline to the 2000 Grammy Awards. The daring fashion choice has become arguably Lopez’s most career-defining fashion moment and now it’s cementing its place in history even further by inspiring a new sneaker design.

Page Six reports that Versace has collaborated with a lifestyle brand Concepts to create a new version of its signature Chain Reaction sneaker using the dress’ jungle print pattern. According to Page Six, the shoe is being released to celebrate Lopez’s 50th birthday and the twentieth anniversary of its creation.

Although the green Versace dress became a defining part of her persona in the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez has previously confessed that the decision to wear the dress that night was not planned.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Lopez shared that the Grammy’s that year took place at a time when her career trajectory was on a high. She was shooting the movie The Wedding Planner around the same time and because of that, she and her team hadn’t been able to schedule fittings with designers before the Grammys. So on the night of the awards ceremony, she had two choices, the green Versace and another dress that the public never saw.

Lopez added that her stylist at the time, Andrea Lieberman, wasn’t on board with the risque dress because other celebrities had worn it before. But no one will probably ever remember who those women were because the design has become synonymous with the “On The Floor” singer. In the video, Lopez said that as soon as she tried it on, her manager, Benny Medina, insisted that she wear it to the Grammy’s that night.

The dress’s influence has surpassed the fashion industry as well. As ABC News reports, searches for the dress became so popular on Google that they created the Image search because of it.

“At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen, Google CEO Eric Schmidt wrote in a 2015 essay for Project Syndicate. “But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

Loading...

Jennifer Lopez probably didn’t think that she would become a part of tech history when she stepped out on the red carpet that night in February 2000. And now people will have a chance to wear a piece of that moment in time on their feet. But they’ll have to shell out $1075 to do it. Page Six reports that the sneaker inspired by the Versace dress is currently available at Concepts stores in Boston and New York and on its website