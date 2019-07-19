Kourtney Kardashian’s Slamming Bikini Body Has Fans Convinced: She’s The Hottest Sister

Kourtney Kardashian is looking sensational these days – many fans might argue that the 40-year-old looks better now than she ever did. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has taken to Instagram for a sizzling bikini update – given the response, it looks like this is one swimwear look that’s been nailed.

Earlier on Friday, Kourtney updated her Instagram. The Poosh CEO shared a photo of herself walking through a cobbled stone path amid greenery. The setting was lush, but the mom in the foreground was heating things up. Kourtney had been photographed making her way through the foliage in a sexy, multi-colored print bikini that came with somewhat of a high-end feel. The two-piece’s chic patterns and cupped finish showed off Kourtney’s killer body with a decidedly classy edge. With a thong on her booty, though, this snap had its NSFW side.

Kourtney appeared determined and forthright in her photo – with a caption sending out a bit of a “talk to the hand” vibe, the brunette seemed out to show her sassy side. Her facial expression matched her words.

The early comments to Kardashian-Jenner updates generally come as waves of love or emoji responses. Kourtney’s post generated both, although the first 40 minutes of its existence did see a fair few fans express a similar sentiment. Quite simply, it appeared that Friday’s Instagram users felt that the eldest Kardashian is the most attractive.

Some fans appeared to be giving Kourtney the thumbs-up for coming off – per their sentiments – as less artificial than her siblings.

“Oh she comin for her sisters that natural waaaaay,” one fan wrote.

“Finest of the kar/Jenners in my opinion,” another said.

“The hottest Kardashian,” was another comment.

Kourtney was also called the “baddest” of her famous clan and was reminded of a rather upsetting incident from last year, when Kim Kardashian called her older sister “the least exciting to look at” during a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. The explosive argument between Kim and Kourtney that saw mother Kris Jenner attempt to make peace between her daughters hasn’t been forgotten by fans.

Those familiar with the episode will be pleased to hear that Kourtney is now frequently told that she’s “the most exciting to look at.”

That comment definitely manifested on Friday.

Kourtney’s update might have come with some pitting, but comments weren’t exclusively going down the comparison route. The update also proved immensely popular overall, racking up over 520,000 likes in under one hour. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.