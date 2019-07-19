Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Cheeky One-Piece In Booty-Baring Instagram Snap

Alessandra Ambrosio is back in a bathing suit on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The latest look at the babe’s incredible figure was shared on Friday, July 19, and saw her wearing yet another piece from her recently-launched swim line GAL Floripa. A geotag included in the post placed the 38-year-old in Mikonos, where she has been vacationing for the last week and, of course, sharing a few sizzling snaps of the trip to her Instagram feed.

Alessandra posed with her famous backside to the camera, overlooking a gorgeous sea of blue water that was sure to make anyone want to dive right in. The stunning scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was the Brazilian bombshell herself that captivated fans, sending pulses racing in a cheeky one-piece that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear boasted a bold pink and blue ombre design that popped against the stunner’s deep tan and clung tight to her figure to highlight her famous curves. Its cheeky design left the model’s toned legs and curvy booty almost completely exposed in their entirety, but her 10 million followers definitely did not mind the sight.

The catwalk queen added some bling to her look by adorning both wrists with brightly colored bracelets, which she showed off by stretching her toned arms high above her head. Her long, brunette locks were worn down, and blew all around her in the salty sea breeze for the perfect finishing touches to her beach day ensemble.

Fans of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel were quick to show some love for the latest sexy snap on her page. The post racked up more than 26,000 likes after a mere 15 minutes of going live to Instagram, and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Looking amazing,” one person wrote, while another called Alessandra a “goddess.”

“You are now and forever the most exquisite and beautiful girl,” commented a third.

Loading...

This is hardly the first time that the model has shown off her swimwear on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alessandra flaunted her incredible bikini body again this week in a skimpy red two-piece that certainly did not disappoint. The itty-bitty bikini was also from her swimsuit line and did nothing but favors for her flawless figure, driving her fans absolutely wild.