‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Insane Body On A Boat

Anastasiya Kvitko, dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” wowed her fans once again after uploading a triple post update of herself on Instagram in a sultry neon pink cut-out swimsuit. Posing while on a boat off the coast of Miami, fans are calling the sizzling photos a “Happy Friday” treat.

The 24-year-old first earned comparisons to the famous reality star due to their similar curvy figures. Anastasiya has confessed that her body measurements are presently 38-25-42 inches. However, though she is currently envied for her curves, at one point they nearly ended her career as a model. When she moved to the United States from Russia to pursue modeling, she was considered too fat by the notoriously thin-obsessed industry. However, through social media, the bronzed beauty was able to find a cult following and grow it into a fandom of over 10 million.

Due to her influencer status, she has also won modeling contracts with companies such as Eliya Cioccolato and Fashion Nova. In fact, her triple update was showcasing a neon pink Fashion Nova swimsuit.

In the first picture, Anastasiya is lying on her stomach, so that her ample posterior takes center stage. The swimsuit bottom features a nearly thong-like cut, revealing her booty to its best advantage. The model accessorized with reflective rectangular sunglasses, a brown Gucci baseball cap, a large silver watch, and a gold Cartier bracelet. Posing on the stern of the motorboat, the bright blue waters and Miami skyline can be seen in the distance, as well as a rolled-up American flag in corner.

In the second photo, Anastasiya is kneeling to show off her enviable figure. Her bathing suit top can hardly contain her overflowing cleavage, and the brunette beauty looks off into the distance as she runs her hand through her straight luscious locks. The swimsuit top is connected to the bottom, pulling it upward to showcase her hourglass figure.

In the last photo, Anastasiya relaxes from the kneeling position, sitting on her legs. Still on the white cushioned stern of the boat, she continues to look out over the water, but this time, she is angled slightly to give another angle of her derriere.

The upload earned over 56,000 likes and more than 800 comments.

“Super beautiful, you are a goddess,” wrote one fan.

“You [are] so good looking [it makes] a heart skip several beats,” added a second.

“I love you,” concluded a third, adding a heart to his message.

Though the Russian Belle loves to flaunt her body in bikinis, she is also known to be fond of athleisure. To the delight of her fans, she posted a shot in skintight exercise attire three days ago.

The picture earned over 163,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.