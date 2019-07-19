Aussie Model Tarsha Whitmore Busts Out Of Skintight Mini-Dress

Once again, Tarsha Whitmore is stunning social media with a sexy new post.

As fans of the brunette bombshell know, Whitmore is definitely not shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure on social media. While her outfit of choice is definitely the bikini, she also has slayed in a ton of other sultry ensembles including lingerie, crop tops, and NSFW dresses as well. In the most recent image that was shared with her 500,000-plus followers, Whitmore smoldered in a tiny black dress.

In the gorgeous shot, Whitmore stands in her bedroom and snaps a selfie in the mirror. Her body is fully on display in the gorgeous new shot in a tiny black dress that fits her tiny figure like a glove. The NSFW outfit leaves little to be desired with a low-plunging neckline that offers a glimpse at ample amounts of cleavage. The short little number also hits well above her knee, exposing plenty of her toned and tanned legs to onlookers.

And to go along with her flawless body, Whitmore’s face looks just as stunning. The Instagram sensation wears her long, dark locks down and straight and they fall all the way down to her back. The model also sports a full face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, blush, mascara, highlighter, eyeshadow, and lipstick. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that the sexy post earned Whitmore a lot of praise, amassing over 18,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments.

While many of Whitmore’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing, countless others commented on her choice of outfit. A few other fans simply took to the photo to chime in with their choice of emoji.

“Our gorgeous girrrrl…. obsessed,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“Wow very very sexy beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” one more gushed.

As mentioned before, the brunette bombshell has been showing off her amazing body in a number of sexy outfits over the course of the past few weeks. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the blonde bombshell snapped another stunning selfie, this time in a bikini.

In the shot, the model appears in a pool while striking an incredibly sexy pose. While clad in a tiny black string bikini, the model snaps a selfie, showing off some major cleavage to fans in the process. She wears her long locks slicked back and wet along with a face full of makeup complete with mascara, eyeliner, and lip gloss.

One word — flawless.