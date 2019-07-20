Russian Bombshell Nata Lee Exposes Major Skin In A Wet, White Swimsuit

Russian model Nata Lee is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on Instagram. In order to make sure that her 1.4 million fans stay thoroughly engaged and interested in her social media activities, the model posts several skin-baring snaps every week.

Taking to her account, the model recently posted a new picture which left nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the pic, Nata Lee pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity and wore a see-through white swimsuit. She deliberately made the garment wet which provided a generous view of her nipples to the viewers.

The model tied her hair into a bun and opted for minimal makeup to keep it sexy and simple. She accessorized with hoop earrings to pull off a very chic look.

The picture is probably a throwback because, per the geotag, it was captured in Phuket,Thailand, where Nata Lee and her photographer boyfriend Mavrin were vacationing a week ago. The couple stayed there for three months before heading back to their hometown of Moscow, Russia.

As of this writing, and within a few minutes of going live, the picture had amassed more than 24,000 likes and over 200 comments, which shows that Nata Lee is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that Nata Lee is extremely beautiful and sexy, while a second one said that he loves the thin fabric of the swimsuit because it provided a detailed view of the model’s assets.

Owing to the surplus show of skin, we can’t post this picture on The Inquisitir, but the pic can be viewed on Instagram.

Prior to sharing the recent-most pic, Nata Lee treated her admirers to yet another sultry snap where she could be seen lying on her belly, completely naked, ready to get a Thai massage.

The model tried to cover her body with white sheets but she deliberately exposed the upper part of her booty. She also flashed major sideboob to titillate her fans.

The pic racked up more than 155,000 likes and over 2,000 comments as of this writing, and fans could be seen drooling over the model’s hotness in the snap.

“Your figure is unbelievable,” one fan wrote on the snap. “I am jealous of the masseuse,” said another fan.

A third fan said that he’s jealous of Mavrin because he has the sexiest woman in the world all to himself.

According to the model’s Famous Birthdays profile, Nata Lee posted her first picture on Instagram in September 2018. It is indeed impressive to see that her account attracted more than a million followers within a matter of a few months — something that many established models struggle to achieve.