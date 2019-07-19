Kinsey Wolanski Bursts Out Of Plunging Red Swimsuit On Instagram

Kinsey Wolanski is making the best of the first month of summer, which offers her the opportunity to spend as much time as she can in a swimsuit, as she has been showing her Instagram fans as of late. On Thursday, the American model — who became an overnight internet sensation after she streaked on the field at the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid, Spain — took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in red-hot swimsuit that puts her flawless physique in full evidence.

In the photo, the 22-year-old model is soaking up the sun in West Hollywood, California — as the geotag she included with her post indicated — as she rocks a scarlet one-piece swimsuit that features a plunging neckline that dip deep into her chest, putting her buxom figure front and center. The piece also boasts two spaghetti straps that appear to tie up behind the model’s neck.

The camera is capturing Wolanski from the waist up as she poses with her arms in her lap. The California native has her head tilted to the left as she looks dreamily at a point off-camera. In the caption, she asked her followers to guess what she is looking at.

Wolanski is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in natural loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is wearing a generous layer of mascara on her lashes and a neutral-colored lipstick that gives her lips a little shimmer and added plumpness.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which the model shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 460,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to engage with her caption, suggesting possible things she was focusing on.

“Feel like ur looking at a Keto friendly snack,” one user joked, trailing the comment with a laughing-crying emoji.

Loading...

“You’re seriously angelic ugh,” another fan chimed in.

“If perfection was a photo,” a third user raved, adding a red heart emoji at the end to the message.

As The Sun recently pointed out, the model tried to repeat her streaking feat at the final game of Copa America in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7. However, her attempted was thwarted by guards at the stadium and she was taken to jail, the report further detailed.