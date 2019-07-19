Demi Rose Flaunts Outrageous Cleavage & Curves In Sheer Summer Dress

Demi Rose Mawby looked to be enjoying summer on Friday in her latest update to Instagram, which showed the model wearing a summer dress that hugged her in all the right places.

While the beauty is more well-known for sharing provocative photos, Friday’s photo proved to be a popular one, generating 20,000 likes and more than 300 comments within 20 minutes of going live.

In the snap, Mawby was standing outside wearing a white dress with a floral pattern that featured spaghetti straps tied at the shoulders. The fabric was slightly sheer, revealing her bikini underwear. The brunette bombshell wore a straw sun hat adorned with a pink ribbon. She had a sexy smile on her face as she looked off to the side. She wore her long hair in loose curls tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup was flawless with perfectly highlighted cheeks and a dark color on her lips. The photo was as effortlessly chic as it was feminine.

The stunner’s fans were quick to let her know what they thought of the snap.

“Thats too pretty,” one fan wrote.

“Incredible, always a stunner miss demi,” said another.

“Beauty beyond words!” one follower wrote.

“One of your best looks…” said one fan.

The British beauty is an Instagram sensation, and with 9.2 million followers, she must be doing something right. Part of her secret is looking good.

In an interview with Women Fitness, Mawby explained that she works with a trainer who helps her keep her figure looking spectacular.

“I have an amazing personal trainer, Dean DeLandro; he always creates the best training programs for me to reach my goals. I train with Dean four times or more a week for one hour each time. We usually work on my glutes, abs and conditioning my body sessions with some cardio,” she said.

As far as her diet goes, Mawby said she tries to eat healthy.

“I try to avoid as much carbs as I can and I never eat bread, pasta and I avoid sugar at all costs.”

When asked what advice she would give young women to maintain a healthy life, she said that confidence is key, adding that people should always be themselves and be the best version of themselves. She also said that working out and eating a healthy diet is also key to getting and staying healthy.

Fans who do not want to miss any of Mawby’s updates should follow her Instagram account.