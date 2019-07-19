Sommer Ray Dances And Lifts Weights In A Snakeskin Sports Bra And Short Shorts

Sommer Ray just demonstrated again why she is one of the most-followed people in the world on Instagram. The brunette stunner, who boasts over 21 million followers on the social media website, flaunted her killer body while wearing a snakeskin-print sports bra and tight spandex short shorts.

Sommer Ray first caught the attention of her cult following by showcasing her lean and toned body, which she earned from numerous strength and training competitions. Since becoming an Instagram influencer, the 22-year-old has developed a clothing line, Shop Sommer Ray, which the California beauty models herself. As the social media star is known for her bikini and workout shots, the clothing Sommer Ray is selling follows a similar bent and includes swimwear and athleisure at price points generally between $20 and $50.

In Sommer’s most recent video, she is showcasing a new addition to her clothing line: sneakers. In the video, Sommer dons a snakeskin-printed scoop-neck sports bra with a black band around the rib cage for a pop of contrast. Her high-waisted short shorts are in the matching snakeskin print. For the exercise routine, Sommer kept her hair out of her face with an updo and white bandana tied around her head and accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and hoop earrings. She then finished off the look with ankle high socks and bright neon green sneakers.

The video begins with Sommer giving her best model’s walk toward the camera before reaching it and playfully twirling around to show off her pert posterior. She then gives a fun little shimmy before heading to the weights rack and beginning her lifting routine, which includes a number of squats while holding the weight.

The video has been viewed a staggering 2.7 million times and has earned nearly 600,000 likes and around 4,500 comments.

“Imagine how hard it would be to workout if she went to your gym,” joked one user, making reference to the distraction Sommer Ray would provide.

“How can you be so pretty,” wrote a second, using the shocked face emoji for emphasis.

“Marry me,” added a third.

Though the fitness junkie works hard at training and her clothing line, she recently confessed that she was excited to see her sisters again soon, and posted a throwback snap in honor of the occasion. In the picture, Sommer Ray looks very different from the golden California look she currently rocks, instead sporting dark hair and heavy eyeliner.

Her sister Shannon quickly replied to the sweet upload.

“We miss you,” she wrote, with a kissing emoji included.