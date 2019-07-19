‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Chelsea And Nick Grow Closer

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, July 19 brings Nikki’s Newman family dinner minus Adam, but he manages to crash the party. Plus, Lola digs into Kyle’s past while Kyle warns Summer about Theo, and Michael tries to save Kevin.

The Newman family gathered at Society, and Victor (Eric Braeden) said kind words about his children and the people they chose to bring to the party. Adam (Mark Grossman) showed up with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and asked Victor if he had anything nice to say about him. Summer (Hunter King) also showed up, and she was furious that her mother is partners with Adam.

In the end, Victor stunned his family when he announced they all had busy days ahead, and he’d kept them there long enough. Then Victor told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he was okay, and he remembered it was nighttime. Victor’s confusion was smoothed over.

Meanwhile, Lola (Sasha Calle) asked Theo (Tyler Johnson) all about his past with Kyle (Michael Mealor) in New York City. Theo kept things pretty quiet, but he ultimately confessed that they had plenty of wild parties complete with a lot of blonde women. Later Lola told Kyle she needed to know the whole truth about his past before they walk down the aisle.

Kyle found Summer at Crimson Lights, and he warned her about Theo. Kyle admitted that Theo is dangerous because he can suck somebody into a two-day party without them realizing it. However, Summer said she’s not ready to be settled down and dull. Later, Summer, who had overheard Theo and Lola talking, accused Theo of lobbing a grenade into Kyle’s relationship with Lola. Theo wasn’t sorry, and then the two kissed, and he demanded they go to his room, but Summer had to go.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) realized that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) had pictures of Adam trying to blackmail the judge and that he intended to use them to get Adam arrested. However, Michael deleted them off of Kevin’s phone. Michael reminded Kevin that there was nothing to stop Adam from announcing that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is still alive and causing big problems for Kevin’s little family.

Ultimately, Michael talked to Adam, and Adam assumed it was to try to blackmail him. However, Michael wanted to make a deal with Adam to help save Kevin from himself. The Inquisitr reported that Adam’s deal with Michael might not end well for Nick.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) had yet another nightmare about Delia. At Nick’s, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) kissed him on the cheek before saying goodnight.