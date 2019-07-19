Aubrey O’Day’s Dream Sperm Donor Is Barack Obama

Singer Aubrey O’Day, formerly of Danity Kane, reportedly had an affair several years ago with Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president, which ended when Trump’s then-wife discovered text messages. Per The Inquisitr, O’Day can be seen on the MTV reality series Ex On the Beach, calling Trump Jr. her “soulmate” and stating that he should break up with his current girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

No, O’Day is stating a different desire about a political figure on the other side of the aisle.

Per Page Six, O’Day recently told the site that she is interested in pitching a reality series in which she stars and is inseminated by “some brilliant man’s sperm so I can have a child.”

And her first choice for the father is none other than the former president of the United States, Barack Obama.

“Dream donor, Barack Obama,” O’Day said of the 44th president. “Because he’s brilliant, classy, kind, compassionate, witty, gorgeous. Everything that a great woman deserves, and that’s why he’s got a great woman.”

O’Day supported Obama when he ran for president.

It would appear unlikely that former President Obama, who is married with two daughters, would agree to participate in such a TV show, although he has announced plans to produce television shows for Netflix.

She also, in the Page Six interview, reaffirmed that she’d like to rekindle her past relationship with President Trump’s son.

“If he gave up what he chose to be with over me and came back, I would jump on and marry him right then and there,” O’Day told the site.

Aubrey O’Day wants Barack Obama to be her sperm donor https://t.co/1agXruNC9K pic.twitter.com/U6INLbMaoB — Page Six (@PageSix) July 19, 2019

O’Day appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, and her alleged affair with Trump Jr., took place at that time. Trump Jr. was married at the time to Vanessa, the mother of his five children, and they remained married through last year.

Following the announcement of his split from his wife, Trump Jr. began dating Guilfoyle, who spent many years with Fox News and was previously married to then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, who is now the governor of California. Guilfoyle, along with Eric Trump’s brother Lara Trump, was present for the launch of Women For Trump in Pennsylvania last week.

Ex On the Beach is continuing to air its current season on MTV. While the show’s gimmick centers on the participants’ exes appearing on the show, it’s already been confirmed that Trump Jr. will not be making an appearance.