Josephine Skriver Spills Out Of Neon Green Swimsuit In Sizzling ‘Pool Day’ Snap

Josephine Skriver may be cooling off in the pool in her latest Instagram upload, but the sizzling snap is sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.

The new addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed was shared on Friday, July 19, and certainly did not go unnoticed by her millions of fans. In the photo, the camera captured a close-up look of the 26-year-old enjoying a refreshing dip in a luxurious pool, which the post’s geotag placed in Mexico.

Of course, a day at the pool needs some jaw-dropping swimwear, and Josephine’s certainly did not disappoint. The Danish bombshell sent pulses racing in a trendy, neon green piece that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. It was difficult to tell whether the number was a bikini or simply a seriously revealing one-piece, but the model’s fans didn’t seem concerned over the conundrum. Instead, they were captivated by the stunner’s busty display — a result of the swimsuit’s plunging v neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out of every angle of the minuscule number, which clung tight to her curves to accentuate her incredible figure.

To dress up the look, Josephine added a gold pendant necklace, as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings for even more bling. She shaded her eyes from the golden sun with a pair of chic white cat-eye sunglasses for the perfect finishing touches to her skimpy outfit. Her bronzed skin was dripping wet from her dip in the pool, as were her dirty blonde locks, which were slicked back to her head.

Fans of the green-eyed beauty were quick to show some love for the new steamy snap of the babe. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 81,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram, and the count continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called her the “8th natural wonder of the world.”

“You are so perfect,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Josephine has slipped into sexy swimwear this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell recently enjoyed another day by the pool, this time in an itty-bitty white bikini that left her famous figure nearly completely on display and drove her fans absolutely wild.