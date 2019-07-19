Jenny McCarthy, 46, Defies Age In Skimpy Pink Polka-Dot Bikini

At 46 years old, Jenny McCarthy is looking better than ever!

The Playboy alum has been no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure in her career, showing off her killer figure in a number of NSFW ensembles. Most recently, the actress went back to her roots, posing in one of the tiniest bikinis ever and defying age in the process. New photos that were published by The Daily Mail show the former “Playmate of the Year” posing for a few photos while she promotes a CBD product.

In one of the hot, new photos, McCarthy sits at the edge of the hot tub, lifting her legs in the air. She is all smiles for the photo op, holding the product bottle in one hand and a dollop of it in the other. The mother of one wears her long, blonde locks down and straight while rocking a beautiful face of makeup with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and lip gloss.

But it’s her amazing figure that really has heads turning. For the photo op, McCarthy rocks a tiny pink bikini with little white polka dots as she nearly falls out of the triangle top. The bottoms are equally as sexy with small string sides that showcase her toned and tanned legs. In a few of the other images, McCarthy is laughing and making some funny faces for the camera.

According to the publication, the swimsuit that Jenny rocked for the shoot won’t set customers back too much, as it retails for just $80.

As fans know, McCarthy got her start modeling, posing for a number of spreads including Playboy, later taking her career to new heights by co-hosting The View. Now, she has her own popular SiriusXM talk show but recently, the 46-year-old sat down with Vulture, where she chatted about her time on The View and how it was definitely not one of her favorite places to work. In one instance, the blonde beauty says that prior to working there, she was a guest on he show and was scolded by Barbara Walters in a scary dressing room encounter.

“I walked into her dressing room and she blew up at me. She was screaming, ‘How dare you say this! That autism can be cured?’ My knees were shaking. I remember my whole body was shaking.”

“This lasted for about seven minutes,” McCarthy continued. “Finally, someone pulled me out of the room. I went back to my dressing room, not knowing what the f*** to do. One of my heroes just chewed me a new a******, and I’m going on live TV. I’m freaking the fu*** out.”

Now, McCarthy seems to be perfectly content hosting a solo show.