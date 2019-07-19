Body-Positive Model Hunter McGrady Sizzles In White Bikini & Crop Top For New Photo Shoot

Hunter McGrady is the latest cover girl for Cools magazine, and the body-positive model is sharing a few sneak peeks from her photo shoot with her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share some snapshots of her shoot in which she rocked different bikinis and summery clothes that put her killer curves on full display.

In the first photo of the post, the 26-year-old stunner is on all fours as she rocks a white crop top that ties at the front, hugging her chest tightly while leaving her abs exposed. The model teams her top with a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that sit low on her frame, putting her full, wide hips in full evidence.

McGrady is posing with her right leg stretched to the side as she holds her upper body with her hands placed on the floor in front of her. The photo is set in a light pink backdrop that screams 1970s, which is further emphasized by McGrady’s big, wavy hairstyle. In addition, the model accessorizes her white look with a pair of oversized brown shades and dangling earrings that match the overall 1970s feel of the photo.

The post — which McGrady shared with her 541,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 18,000 likes and upwards of 265 comments in under a day. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the overall aesthetics of the photo shoot, captured by Shana Jade with art direction from Alix Gutierrez.

“SO COOL!!! No pun intended,” her fellow model Mara Martin raved.

“Yessss screaming for you!! Need entire look from second picture!” another user chimed in.

“You are stunning. You help me know it’s ok to be thick and still see myself as beautiful,” another fan added.

In the accompanying cover story, McGrady discussed being a plus-size model, a term she dislikes, preferring the more inclusive body-positive model, and what she hopes to change in the industry and in the minds of people.

“I try to show people that, look, I’m a Sports Illustrated model, but you better believe I’ve got dimples for days, girl. I’ve got stretch marks covering my stomach. I’ve got acne scars. I’ve got all this sh*t going on, and I’m in the magazines too,” she told Cools magazine.

