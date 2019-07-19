‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Wows In Daisy Dukes & Tight Army Tank: ‘This Is Small’

Chelsea Houska has upped her style game. The Teen Mom 2 star might have three kids to run after, but it doesn’t look like motherhood has compromised this 27-year-old’s fashion sense.

Earlier today, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories. Given that Chelsea was out to showcase a new outfit, it’s safe to say that this particular set of stories was all about the lookbook. Chelsea had taken to selfie mode for a video that mostly focused on her killer ensemble. While the star did open up by asking if anyone else gets random colds in the summer, she did quickly move onto talk about her cute outfit.

The footage was definitely showing Chelsea’s super-fit body. The redhead was wowing in a tiny pair of frayed Daisy Dukes, and the denims came stylishly paired with a tight army-style tank with camouflage prints. Chelsea had tied part of the tank around her waist.

“This is small,” Chelsea could be saying as she pointed to her clothes.

The mother of three later added a trendy yellow jacket to her shorts and tank, although the majority of Chelsea’s video saw her in the sexy shorts and sleeveless top.

The video may have sent fans a reminder of just how great Chelsea looks in a summery look, but it came with a mention. Clothing brand Lauribelle is where fans should be heading to grab themselves the same outfit. This celebrity may largely earn her cash from the MTV franchise she’s a core member of, but her high-profile status puts her in a good position to influence. Social media influencing can be paid – this requires some kind of declaration – or unpaid with what is largely considered to be an exchange as the brand gets a mention and the celebrity gets some free goodies.

Given that Chelsea is a Lauriebelle partner, it can be assumed that the star is receiving a cash incentive for some of her updates.

The Teen Mom cast is definitely social media savvy. With millions of followers, these stars no longer have to rely on aired episodes to share their lives. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been sharing snaps of her 2019-born daughter Vaeda Luma. Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry recently took a joint trip to Hawaii, and both mothers sent their fans gorgeous family photos, including an Instagram picture on the beach.

The cast does promote, though. Jenelle Evans and Maci Bookout have both promoted dieting products. Former Teen Mom OG member Farrah Abraham does the same for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea and her stunning looks should follow the star’s Instagram account.