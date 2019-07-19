Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In White See-Through Jumpsuit

Dolly Castro has attracted a legion of fans to her Instagram page thanks to her fitness tips, though the sultry photos through which she showcases her killer curves surely have had something do to with it as well. On Thursday, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a revealing outfit that put her feminine figure on full display, leaving little to the imagination.

In the photo, the 25-year-old bombshell is leaning against a white dresser as she rocks a white see-through jumpsuit that features floral and wave details in lace all across its length, whose patterns help cover the model up and censor the garment, while still leaving quite a bit of skin on display. The jumpsuit features a sleeveless cut and a plunging neckline that dips deep into Castro’s chest, putting her cleavage in full evidence. The piece also has a solid white strap that ties around her waist into a knot at the front, giving it a romantic touch.

According to the tag Castro includes with her photo and caption, the jumpsuit she is sporting is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand Castro often promotes on her Instagram.

The model is leaning her backside slightly against the furniture with her legs softly bent in front of her, in a pose that further accentuates the curves of her voluptuous body. Castro is wearing her chocolate tresses in a middle part and down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back, which is slightly visible in the round mirror hanging on the wall behind the model.

Castro accessorizes her look with a gold pendant necklace and a matching bracelet on her right wrist. She is wearing heavy black makeup on her eyes and a shimmering shade of lipstick that completes her look.

The post — which Castro shared with her impressive 6.2 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 77,500 likes and over 1,300 comments in under a day. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise Castro’s beauty and share their admiration for the fitness model.

“[W]oww you look stunning,” one user wrote, following the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

“So lovely! I love your style and you look so beautiful in this (and everything else!),” another fan chimed in, adding a few red hearts at the end of the message.