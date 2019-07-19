Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Is Still ‘Nothing Quite Like’ Anything In The World

The tenth anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death has come and gone, with rumors around the singer’s alleged sexual abuse against minors continuing to swirl. Amidst these rumors, Jackson’s famous Neverland Ranch remains standing, now on the market for $31 million, The Washington Post reports.

Although the nearly 12,700-acre property went on sale for $100 million in 2015, it was subsequently reduced to $67 million. Then, after being pulled from the market for more than a year, the celebrity’s manse finally settled to its current price.

Neverland Ranch is a reference to Neverland, home of the fictional character, Peter Pan, created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. But its new owners ⁠— Jackson’s estate and the real estate investment trust Colony Capital ⁠— have named it Sycamore Valley Ranch. Along with its new name, the massive property has undergone upgrades in infrastructure and landscaping.

But many of the signature features of the former Neverland Ranch remain, such as its three guest houses, train tracks, its massive outdoor clock and a four-acre pool.

There is “nothing quite like it unless one wants to buy a reserve-like property in South Africa,” according to Suzanne Perkins, one of the property’s listing agents, along with Kyle Forsyth of Compass.

Inside Michael Jackson’s former home, Neverland Ranch https://t.co/TIYwPVtOXO — Post Real Estate (@PostRealEstate) July 10, 2019

Jackson is accused of sexually assaulting by Wade Robson and James Safechuck at Neverland Ranch. The accusations are covered by the controversial documentary, Leaving Neverland, which some claim is a cash-grab that was timed for release after the pop star’s death so he couldn’t defend himself.

According to Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, an upcoming documentary called Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth will “ruin” the career of Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed.

Fiddes claims that Jackson was always accompanied by a large team of 100 security guards and 150 staff at his ranch, suggesting that he could never be left alone with children, per The Inquisitr.

“Fans could not get past us and would go to extreme levels to meet Michael. And Michael was never alone when traveling with his friends/family/nannies in tow and many other members of the entourage!”

In his defense, Reed says he was methodical and thorough with the research for Leaving Neverland. He says he considered the validity of the accusations against Jackson, The Irish Mirror reports.