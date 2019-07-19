Cara Delevingne Flaunts Toned Abs On Outing With Girlfriend Ashley Benson Amid Engagement Rumors

The girlfriends look smoking while running errands, but won’t confirm engagement rumors.

Girlfriends Cara Delevingne, 26, and Ashley Benson, 29, were spotted running errands in LA, reports the Daily Mail. Delevingne showed off her fit physique in a trendy black cropped top. Her remarkable abs were on full display.

Cara finished off her stylish look with a pair of black skinny jeans, edgy black boots, and a green Dior messenger bag.

The Pretty Little Liars star looked equally smoking, flaunting her lean legs in denim cut-off shorts.

Last month, the adorable pair confirmed they have been dating for over a year. The pair first met on production of the drama, Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss. Soon after the couple was spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport. Cosmopolitan noted, the pair was seen purchasing a $400 sex bench in May, sending the internet into a tizzy. Fans were especially intrigued by the bench, as Cara has previously confirmed she prefers submissive women in the bedroom.

During the TrevorLIVE New York Gala, Delevingne spoke to E! News about going public with her relationship, revealed the Daily Mail.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?” Cara explained.

Two weeks ago, the couple was photographed vacationing in Saint-Tropez, wearing matching rings.

Fans were quick to speculate the women were engaged, reported The Cut.

“ashley benson and cara delevingne got engaged, we won again gays,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“can you hear me crying!?!?!?” commented an overjoyed Twitter user.

“Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne got engaged and I’m officially dead,” chimed in another.

Despite the enthusiasm, neither the model nor the actress has confirmed their engagement.

In a report published today, an insider told Us Weekly that the women are not ready to wed.

The source does confirm, however, the girlfriends are “madly, madly in love.”

“They are so great,” continued the source. “All their friends mix well together. They have never been happier. Their relationship is really healthy.”

While wedding bells don’t seem to be in the couple’s future anytime soon, they have already made a big step in their relationship. According to Us Weekly, the Pretty Little Liars alum sold her house in June to live with Cara.

The couple is reportedly very happy together. Another source claims this is Cara’s first healthy relationship.

To see more of Cara, be sure to watch the upcoming drama Life in a Year, co-starring Jaden Smith.