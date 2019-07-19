Watch Senegal Vs. Algeria Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Final, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

Senegal can win their first Africa Cup of Nations title, while Algeria goes for their second in the 2019 AFCON championship final on Friday.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship is all set to be decided on Friday, with one team in only its second AFCON final appearance, while the other makes a third title bid. For favored Senegal, now the top-ranked team in Africa at 22nd in the world, per FIFA, a victory would give them their first pan-African championship after a penalty shootout loss to Cameroon in 2002, their only previous final appearance.

But for their opponents, Algeria, the title would be their second in three tries, as France 24 reported. The Desert Foxes have faced Nigeria twice in the final, losing in 1980, but winning in 1990. Now the Lions of Teranga and Desert Foxes clash to decide the 2019 title in a match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Algeria Africa Cup of Nations championship final on Friday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Friday, July 19, at the 75,000-seat Cairo International Stadium — also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly — in Cairo, Egypt.

In Senegal, that start time will be 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while the game will start at 8 p.m. Central European Standard Time in Algeria.

In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Saturday, 4 a.m. Eastern on Saturday morning, July 20.

Watch a preview of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final pitting Senegal against Algeria in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

The final will be a rematch of a group stage game on June 27 won by Algeria 1-0 on a 49th-minute goal by Youcef Belaili, per Soccerway. The Desert Foxes reached the final by barely edging Nigeria, the team they had met twice before in the AFCON final, 2-1, thanks to a goal by Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez on what was virtually the final kick of the game.

Current Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse captained the 2002 Senegal team that lost the final on penalties, and he said that the painful loss 17 years ago is what drove him to become the coach of his home nation’s national side, according to Punch Media.

“Having lost that final, I still have it on my mind,” Cisse said on Thursday. “What motivated me to become a coach was to be able to take Senegal to the final. My players told me they would do better than my generation.”

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria hopes to return to Manchester City with the AFCON title in hand. Philipp Schmidli / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Algeria AFCON final, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices.

