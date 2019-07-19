Kim Kardashian’s Outrageous Lake Swimsuit Couldn’t Get Any Tinier

Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram for a swimsuit update. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Friday post appeared to be a throwback one – as Kim mentioned in her caption, the lake-set snap was from the family’s June Costa Rica vacation.

The photo sent Kim out looking her best. The 38-year-old was nothing short of wowing in a cut-out black swimsuit that came minimal on the material (and maximal on the curve-flaunting). Barely-there with its tight black strapping, the one-piece was definitely erring on the outrageous side, but the finish was flawless. Kim sent out her world-famous cleavage and gym-honed body with effortless simplicity – leaning back on the edge of a boat was all Kim needed to stop fans in their tracks. The sexy black one-piece was definitely taking center stage, but the mother of four’s beautiful face and piercing gaze were also making their mark.

A simple caption from the KKW Beauty founder mentioned the Instagram-popular throwback trend alongside a wish that she could return to the Central American destination.

It looks like the update was well-received. Kim and her swimsuit racked up over 1 million likes within just 35 minutes of the update going live. The same time frame brought over 6,400 fans into the comments section.

Kim now comes as a headline-maker for more than just her family’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians show. The E! series might still form a core part of this star’s image, but Kim comes multi-faceted these days. Kim’s KKW Beauty cosmetics range sees her as a full-blown entrepreneur. The popular makeup line recently released a limited-edition Mrs. West collection celebrating Kim’s wedding anniversary – Kim and husband Kanye West tied the knot in 2014.

Kim also makes headlines for her status as a mother. While the 2000s saw this face stumbling out of clubs with best friend and socialite Paris Hilton, times have changed. Kim is now a mother of four – North, Saint, and Chicago were joined by baby Psalm in May.

Perhaps most surprising for fans has been Kim’s announcement that she wishes to pursue a legal career. An Instagram post made earlier this year sent fans the news via a lengthy caption.

“Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way….”

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.