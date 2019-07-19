Ariel Winter Heats Up Instagram In Racy Black Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Ariel Winter has taken Instagram by storm with her latest post. Although it’s been a while since the gorgeous 21-year-old actress has been active on the popular social media platform – this month, Ariel has only shared two posts to Instagram, after a prolonged period of absence that lasted nearly a month and a half – she has certainly made a spectacular comeback with Friday’s photo share.

In a bid to celebrate “Flashback Friday” in style, the stunning Modern Family star took to Instagram on Friday to drop a fabulous throwback photo that immediately had fans swooning over her spectacular look.

In the head-spinning snap, one that garnered more than 22,000 likes within just eight minutes of having been posted, Ariel put her jaw-dropping figure on display in a bold outfit by Givenchy. Rocking a daring black bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots, the Sofia the First star channeled her inner seductress to strike a provocative pose that left many of her admirers gasping in awe.

Snapped against a white-colored background, the black-clad starlet sizzled in her sexy ensemble. Boasting a plunging neckline, the bold bodysuit offered a copious view of her generous décolletage, luring the eye toward her busty assets. Meanwhile, her peephole patterned boots put her sculpted thighs front and center. Punctuated by countless slits, which drew a hypnotizing geometrical pattern all along her chiseled pins, the clingy item showed a serious amount of skin, making for a racy look that sent temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

Ariel topped off her look with a black faux-fur crop jacket, which she wore open to expose her shapely bust. A delicate gold necklace sparkling around her neck drew even further attention to her ample chest, beautifully flattered by the low-cut bodysuit.

As she looked directly into the camera with a brazen gaze, Ariel sultrily placed her hands on her tiny waist and slightly bent forward to push her bust into focus. The alluring pose allowed her to unabashedly flash her deep cleavage. At the same time, she parted her legs to flaunt her voluptuous thighs, and showed off quite a bit of thigh gap in the process.

As many of her fans will remember, this is not the first time that Ariel has showcased this particular look on Instagram. The Smurfs: The Lost Village actress first gave fans a glimpse of the smoldering Givenchy outfit last summer, when the snap was originally taken.

The sweltering pic was part of a torrid photo shoot captured last August for the cover of Composure magazine. More photos from the shoot were shared to Instagram at the time by fashion editor and creative direction, Robiat Balogun.

Needless to say, Ariel made quite a splash with her scorching “Flashback Friday” photo. In the space of two hours, the snapshot racked up nearly 137,000 likes, in addition to a little shy of 850 comments.

“oh my dear lord. This is the best day of my life. Thank you Ariel,” one fan gushed over her smoking-hot look in a message that ended with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Ariana grande [sic] vibes [heart-eyes emoji],” wrote a second person in reference to Ariel’s then-raven locks, which were pulled up in a high ponytail for the sizzling shot.

“Oh my lord! Perfection at it’s [sic] best,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“How amazing are those boots?!” remarked another one of Ariel’s Instagram followers, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

