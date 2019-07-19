Murderer Let Go From Prison Because He Was ‘Too Old To Be A Threat’ Killed A Woman In Front Of Her Children

Albert Flick committed almost the exact same crime decades ago.

A 77-year-old convicted murderer who was released from prison because a judge deemed him “too old to be a threat” killed a woman four years later, in almost the exact same way as his first murder.

As Fox News reports, back in 1979, Albert Flick stabbed his wife to death, striking her more than a dozen times, in front of her daughter. He would spend the next 25 years in prison for the crime.

However, his life of violence was far from over. Just six years later, in 2010, he was convicted of assaulting another woman. At the time, the prosecution recommended a long sentence, but he only served a few short years because the judge deemed him “too old” to be much of a threat.

He was released from prison in 2014.

According to The Lewiston Sun Journal, at some point after his release from prison, Flick met Kimberly Dobbie and became “infatuated” with her. Prosecutors said that he would make it a point to always be at the homeless shelter where she lived, always keeping her within his line of sight. Dobbie, for her part, appeared to “tolerate” Flick’s attention, though she did not necessarily want it. The two did not have any kind of relationship, however.

JUST IN: Prosecution rests in murder trial of Albert Flick https://t.co/J4DfS4tfi6 via @cwilliamsSJ pic.twitter.com/ORsP0VcsHx — Sun Journal (@sunjournal) July 16, 2019

At some point, Dobbie had gotten herself back on her feet enough that she would be able to leave the homeless shelter and move into her own apartment — an apartment where Flick was not invited to live, much to Flick’s dismay.

That was when, according to prosecutor Bud Ellis, Flick decided to kill Dobbie.

“If I can’t have Kim Dobbie, I will kill her,” Ellis said that Flick concluded.

On July 13, 2018, Flick was caught on video purchasing the two knives that he would ultimately use to kill Dobbie. Then, on July 15, Flick caught sight of Dobbie at a donut shop. He then trailed her from there to a laundromat. At the laundromat, in broad daylight and in front of multiple witnesses, Flick stabbed Dobbie to death in front of her children.

In many ways, it was a nearly identical crime to the one for which he spent two decades behind bars.

This week, a jury took only 40 minutes to convict Flick of Dobbie’s murder. His sentencing is scheduled for August 9, and he faces 25 years to life for the murder. Considering Flick’s advanced age, he is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.