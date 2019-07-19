Australian Bombshell Shanina Shaik Smolders In Light Blue Bikini In Paradisiacal Location

Shanina Shaik is enjoying herself in an undisclosed paradisiacal location, and she is teasing her Instagram fans with a sneak peek of how she is spending her days. On Friday, the Australian bombshell — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself in the water as she puts on a fierce facial expression.

In the photo, the 28-year-old model is submerged in a crystal-clear body of water — which could be a lake or an ocean — with just her head above as she rocks a light blue two-piece bikini that matches the color of the water, creating an incredibly whimsical effect. Her swimsuit consists of what looks to be an underwire bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders.

Shaik has her raven hair slicked back thanks to the water, suggesting she had been swimming just before having this snapshot taken. According to the tag she included with her post, the photo is the work of Chaniel Andran. Shaik is shooting an intense gaze at the camera with fierce eyes, whose green color stands out amid the powdery blue that dominates the shot. In addition, the model is posing with her arms crossed over her stomach, further intensifying her defiant stance.

As of the time of this writing, the pose — which Shaik shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 11,400 likes and upwards of 65 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Amazing, gorgeous and beautiful,” one user wrote, following the comment with a series of blue heart emoji.

“Lawd have mercy,” another one chimed in.

“A magnificent mix an angel & a mermaid,” a third fan raved, adding a mermaid and an angel emoji, in addition to hearts and a hugging face.

As the Daily Mail indicated, the past few months have been marked by personal hardships for Shaik, who filed for divorce from her husband of one year, DJ Ruckus, earlier this month. However, according to the report, the model continues to wear her wedding ring. This is based on a photo she recently shared on her Instagram page of herself at the annual Revolve Around The World event in Cuixmala, Mexico, on Wednesday night in which she is seen with her ring firmly on her finger.