Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Television Series Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons

Netflix is saying goodbye to Nola Darling as She’s Gotta Have It gets canceled after two seasons.

The television adaptation of Spike Lee’s first feature film was announced as one of the streaming service’s original series that won’t be returning for a new season. The news comes just two months after the series returned for a second season with Netflix. According to Deadline, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer released a statement and shared that while the series won’t be returning, he is looking forward to working with Lee on other projects for Netflix.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” Sarandos said. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

While the series is ending on Netflix, the Oscar-winning director is reportedly shopping the series with other services or networks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee owns the IP for the series and is working to find another home for the comedy.

The series follows Nola (DeWanda Wise) as she navigates life and love in Brooklyn, New York. The first season of the series followed Nola’s relationships with three men: businessman Jamie Overstreet (Lyric Bent), musician Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos) and self-evolved photographer Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), per Netflix.

The show was dubbed as a “seriously sexy comedy and a rousing celebration of female empowerment” during its first season, which debuted in 2017. The second season of the series focused more on Nola’s career as she looked for ways to make money off of her art without selling out to the corporate world. Season 2 of She’s Gotta Have It currently has a 67 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.

She’s Gotta Have It is one of the latest series from Netflix to be axed after a few seasons. The streamers’ other original shows One Day at a Time and Santa Clarita Diet were both given the boot this year. While Netflix has been under fire as of late due to canceling shows with underrepresented characters, Netflix Head of Originals Cindy Holland shared that the network is dedicated to continuing stories with those characters in mind. Netflix’s docuseries When They See Us currently has 16 Emmy nominations. Beyonce’s Homecoming, which premiered on Netflix, also has six total nominations.

Wise, who had her breakout role as Nola Darling, paid tribute to her character on her Instagram page. In a lengthy post, the actress quoted Audre Lorde under a photo of her as Nola in Season 2 of the series.