Yovanna Ventura Poses In A Teeny Bandana Bikini Before Changing Into A Black Leather Dress

Social media sensation Yovanna Ventura knew how to set pulses racing after posting pictures of herself posing at the beach by day and partying around the city by night. The brunette bombshell shared the photos on Instagram, where she has over 5.5 million followers.

Yovanna first shot to fame after pop sensation Justin Bieber reached out to her over the social media site. The two ended up meeting up and were “inseparable” for much of 2014, per Hollywood Life. The Miami native had already developed a strong Instagram following for her stunning photos, but her relationship with Bieber gave her a new level of fame.

Since then, she has won contracts with brands such as Guess, Yeezy, and Beach Bunny. She has also entered the celebrity circuit and was linked to another ex of Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, back in 2017.

It is easy to see why Yovanna has a following from her most recent Instagram updates. In a multi-picture update, she poses against a palm tree while wearing a red bandana print bikini. The top is a classic string triangle cut, while the bottoms are a traditional bikini cut, featuring a sweet tie up at the side. The setting is a beautiful beach, with white sands and a number of palm trees.

In the first picture, Yovanna arches her back against one of the trees and brings her hands up to the trunk while giving a sultry look to the camera. In the second, she flips her hair and is captured mid-laugh.

The upload, which was posted with a shoutout to swim and lingerie line Adore Me, earned over 66,500 likes and around 380 comments.

“Girl, you shouldn’t live on this earth cuz your beauty is from heaven!” wrote in one fan, using multiple drooling heart-eye emoji.

“I wish I [could] like it twice,” wrote in a second fan.

“You are something,” concluded a third, adding several heart-eye emoji.

Though Yovanna was happy to post pictures from her day modeling bikinis, she also shared with her fans a shot of her at night, where she has quite a different look. In the picture, the model sizzles in a black Dsquared2 patent leather dress. The dress is a strapless cut and features two zippers going down the front. Yovanna accessorized with large geometric gold earrings, and kept the rest of look in line with a bronzed goddess, showing off her tanned limbs and a light brown smokey eye.

The picture earned over 50,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.

“Goddess,” wrote one fan, using two firework symbols.

“It is very simple.. Beauty is beauty,” seconded another.