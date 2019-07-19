Yanet Garcia Spills Out Of Top In Flirty Selfie

Yanet Garcia heated up Instagram on Friday with a fun selfie showcasing her voluptuous chest.

In the snap, the Mexican beauty wore a tight-fitted sweater with a plunging neckline that exposed much of her chest. The weather girl sported a fedora and blue jean overalls for a casual look. Her makeup looked light and natural, and it appeared as if she was not wearing any lipstick at all.

The model had a serious look on her face as she held up a pink iPhone so she could take the photo. There was no denying that this was a different look for the model, who often shows much more skin. However, that does not mean the photo did not have any sex appeal. In fact, the photo racked up more than 50,000 likes and 300 comments within the first 20 minutes of going live.

The quick number of likes and comments was not surprising. Garcia has amassed a huge following on Instagram and seems to know just what her followers like to see. Whether she is in sexy bikini shots or more casual images, Garcia always looks fabulous.

Her fans love to tell her what they think of her snaps, but most of the time her comments are filled with fire and heart emoji, suggesting that many are at a loss for words.

Some always manage to compliment the beauty.

“So gorgeous really natural beauty in a lill angel,” one fan wrote.

“You are absolutely phenomenal,” said another.

“Looking beautiful as always,” wrote one follower.

“Tectonic,” one fan joked.

Garcia seemed to be wearing the same fedora in a recent photo she uploaded when she was in Turkey.

In the image, the meteorologist appeared to be sitting on a rooftop on a stack of rugs. She also wore double denim — a short denim skirt topped with a denim jacket. Her toned legs took center stage as she held a drink and smiled for the camera. She wore a pair of sneakers and a variety of bracelets to accessorize the look. One thing seemed certain — with the city skyline behind her, Garcia looked ready to have fun.

Loading...

Garcia also recently visited Spain, where she promoted the film, Bellezonismo, a comedy in which she stars. However, this on-screen talent was not too busy to upload a few sultry photos for her legions of fans.

Fans wanting to keep up with Yanet Garcia can follow her Instagram account.